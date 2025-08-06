Gadsden County approves plan to use opioid settlement funds for treatment prevention

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners have approved a long-term plan to use opioid settlement funds to expand addiction treatment and prevention efforts, especially in underserved communities.



The multi-year plan includes seven core strategies, such as expanding treatment access, supporting recovery housing, and improving crisis response coordination.

Youth prevention is a top priority, with new opioid education programs planned for schools to deter early drug use.

Telehealth services and in-house treatment options are part of future goals to improve accessibility for residents who can’t easily reach care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter here at the Gadsden County government complex. Commissioners here have approved a plan to use opioid settlement funds for addiction treatment and prevention programs.

Gadsden County leaders voted Tuesday to move forward with a multi-year plan that outlines how opioid settlement funds will be used. The approved plan prioritizes underserved areas, aiming to expand access to care and reduce opioid-related harm.

Brenda Holt Gadsden County Commissioner of District four said,"but we see people walking around here that need help. and that's what i'm saying, and we do have the possibility of helping them if we can if there's any are any ones out there."

Gadsden County has now cleared to put that money to work. Over the next year, the county plans to invest in addiction treatment, prevention education, and crisis response services.

"Opioid education. To get into the schools and let children know not to use drugs, whether they're opioids or not, we wanna make sure that they're safe, and the education should start at the school, also setting up telemedicine for those individuals that cannot come in to the doctor's office or anywhere like that for treatment but we're hoping to get other funding to look at some in-house treatment." said Commissioner Holt

The approved plan outlines seven strategies—including increasing access to treatment facilities, supporting recovery housing, and improving coordination between first responders and mental health providers. With funding now approved attention shifts to how programs will be rolled out, tracked, and maintained in the months ahead.

With the plan moving forward, Gadsden County now begins the process of turning policy into action. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

