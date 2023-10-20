VIDEO: Charlie Adelson's murder trial set to begin Monday years after Dan Markel's death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday morning, both the state and Charlie Adelson’s defense team told a Leon County judge they’re ready for jury selection to begin on Monday. They’ll be selecting jurors from a pool of 50.
Charlie Adelson, the former brother-in-law of murdered Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, was arrested in April in connection to Markel's killing.
Potential jurors will be asked the following questions:
- What do you know about this case?
- What sources have you obtained this knowledge from?
- Based on what you know, do you have an opinion about Mr. Adelson’s guilt or innocence?
- Can you set aside any present knowledge, disregard it and render a verdict solely on the evidence presented in the courtroom?
- Are you capable of being fair and impartial?
- Do you have any reason that will prevent you from serving on this jury for potentially three weeks, directly addressing hardship?
Judge Stephen Everett said he expects to have a jury seated by Thursday or Friday of next week. Once a jury is seated, opening statements can begin.
Once the trial begins, those involved will need to report to court by 8:45 a.m. Testimony will begin at 9 a.m. Proceedings will wrap up around 5:30 p.m. each day of the trial.
Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman asked to dismiss early on Wednesdays between 5:00 and 5:15 p.m. Charlie Adelson signed a stipulation about his parents testifying to the state.
A firearm stipulation will be read during the trial. The defense has sealed stipulations as well that will be presented.