Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

Hayward House opens doors in former Andrew's Downtown location

The concept is inspired by historic landmark location
HOUSEWEB.jpg
Shamarria Morrison
HOUSEWEB.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:01:42-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hayward House officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday. Located in downtown Tallahassee, Hayward House is a local American bistro owned by Ashley Chaney. 

The new restaurant opened in the site of the former Andrew's Downtown location. Andrew's closed abruptly in May after decades of business.

In a news release issued ahead of Hayward's opening, it said, "inspired by its historic landmark location, the restaurant offers an elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of southern hospitality."

Hayward House was first announced in August.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming