Hayward House opens doors in former Andrew's Downtown location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hayward House officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday. Located in downtown Tallahassee, Hayward House is a local American bistro owned by Ashley Chaney.

The new restaurant opened in the site of the former Andrew's Downtown location. Andrew's closed abruptly in May after decades of business.

In a news release issued ahead of Hayward's opening, it said, "inspired by its historic landmark location, the restaurant offers an elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of southern hospitality."

Hayward House was first announced in August.