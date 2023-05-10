Andrew's Downtown shutting down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A restaurant that has been popular with lawmakers, students and people living in Tallahassee year-round for decades has closed its doors. Andrew's Downtown is leaving its current location on South Adams Street behind.

In an e-mail ABC 27 obtained, employees were told the lease on the building had come to an end. In that email, leaders said they are working to keep the "Andrew's Tallahassee Tradition" alive.

"Right after graduation, everything was over with," said Clifford Butler. He said he had been a cook at the restaurant for five years. "That's when I finally lost my job. It was sad news, but I have to just keep going." As for what's next for him, he said he is pursuing a new business opportunity.

ABC 27 called and left a message for Andrew's management to get a clearer picture of what's next for them.

