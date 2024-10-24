Donna Adelson hires new defense team for murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson has hired a new legal to represent her in her murder trial.

The 74-year-old Miami woman has hired Tallahassee criminal defense attorneys Joshua Zelman and Jackie Fulford to defend her against three charges for the 2014 murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel. Her son, Charlie, was convicted in 2023 for his role in the murder.

The new legal team comes after attorney Dan Rashbaum withdrew from the case in September. He left the case due to his prior representation of Charlie.

Charlie has since hired a new appellate legal team. His attorneys have asked the First District Court of Appeal to relinquish jurisdiction back to the lower court. They say Rashbaum represented Donna dating back to 2022, "infecting" Charlie's trial with conflict.

Donna's new legal team filed a notice of appearance Tuesday demanding discovery and a jury trial.

Donna will next appear in court on December 10 for case management. Her trial date is still unclear.

