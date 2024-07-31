WATCH: Diver from South Georgia making Moultrie neighbors proud in Paris games

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — An Olympian competing for the United States has local ties in South Georgia.

Carson Tyler calls Moultrie home.Tyler will compete in both the three-meter springboard and ten-meter platform at the summer games in Paris. He's the first American diver to qualify for both events in 24 years.

Parents and community cheer on Moultrie diver competing in Paris

Here in Moultrie, the city is pumped for Carson. Several downtown businesses have messages of support on their windows for Carson.

He's the second Olympian to ever come out of Moultrie. Neighbors tell me Carson is the first to be born and raised in this small town.

Carson's first diving preliminaries will take place on Tuesday, August 6.