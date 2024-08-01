DEVELOPING: Florida governor issues state of emergency for counties ahead of potential tropical system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issue a state of emergency for many counties in the state. The governor is taking executive action ahead of a potential tropical system that could bring flooding rain to much of the state. First to Know Chief Meteorologist broke this news live on ABC 27 News at 5:00. Watch that video above.

Florida is monitoring Invest 97L in the Atlantic, which is expected to strengthen and potentially make landfall as early as this weekend. It will be slow-moving and bring lots of rain that could cause significant flooding.



I encourage all residents to prepare for the storm and… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 1, 2024

Ahead of that system, which was dubbed "Invest 97L" Thursday, Governor DeSantis declared the following counties under a state of emergency:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

Dixie

Duval

Escambia

Flagler

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Monroe

Nassau

Okaloosa

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Santa Rosa

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee,

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

In the order, the governor said "based on meteorological reports, there is significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida, with the possibility of at least twelve (12) inches of rainfall over the next seven (7) days."

The governor added, "I order the Adjutant General to activate the Florida National Guard, as needed, to deal with this emergency. I further order the Director of the Florida State Guard to activate the Florida State Guard, as needed, to respond to this emergency."

Read the entire order here.