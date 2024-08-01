Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Florida governor issues state of emergency for counties ahead of potential tropical system

There is significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for multiple counties ahead of a potential tropical system that could bring flooding rain to the state.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issue a state of emergency for many counties in the state. The governor is taking executive action ahead of a potential tropical system that could bring flooding rain to much of the state. First to Know Chief Meteorologist broke this news live on ABC 27 News at 5:00. Watch that video above.

Ahead of that system, which was dubbed "Invest 97L" Thursday, Governor DeSantis declared the following counties under a state of emergency:

  • Alachua
  • Baker
  • Bay
  • Bradford
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • Columbia
  • Dixie
  • Duval
  • Escambia
  • Flagler
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Holmes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Nassau
  • Okaloosa
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Santa Rosa
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee,
  • Taylor
  • Union
  • Volusia
  • Wakulla
  • Walton
  • Washington

In the order, the governor said "based on meteorological reports, there is significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida, with the possibility of at least twelve (12) inches of rainfall over the next seven (7) days."
The governor added, "I order the Adjutant General to activate the Florida National Guard, as needed, to deal with this emergency. I further order the Director of the Florida State Guard to activate the Florida State Guard, as needed, to respond to this emergency."

Read the entire order here.

