Slight uptick in chance of development for tropical system in Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day in the tropics and another slight uptick in chances of development for an area under watch in the Atlantic.

First, I want to say this is not something to get worked up about right now. This system hasn't developed. So it isn't really even a system- but an area of observation.

Looking at different ways this system can or would form and what paths it would take (still too early to say anything confidently), we can tell that a lot will depend IF the system even develops.

*We are at a 60% likelihood of development over the next 7 days.

The later in the week IF this area starts to become organized, it will interfere with more land mass in the Caribbean. This means that strengthening could be hindered.

There is nothing too concerning for our area at the moment. We, as always, will be keeping an eye on it for you!