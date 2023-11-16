Better communication capabilities during emergencies

Wakulla County is getting an updated emergency communication system

Wakulla County received an $11 million grant. The county made a $1 million capital contribution.

The county will install 6 towers which will help improve the signal

Broadcast Transcript:

Wakulla County just had a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the new system being installed.

"It's just a huge feeling of excitement that we've made it to this point in the project."

Jennifer Nagy the Director of Emergency Management for Wakulla County tells me the new system will give them faster and reliable communication during an emergency, improving public safety.

"We know that there are currently areas in the county now where when our first responders are out there they don't get good coverage or maybe no coverage especially if they're in somebody's house they can't reach back out to dispatch if they need to call for backup or further assistance for the citizens this will change all of that."

She says the best thing is knowing the new system will help keep everyone safe.

"I tell people all the time in the five years I've been here the one thing that keeps me up at night is this system and knowing that it's failing and there's a safety issue so it's really not only is it exciting but it's a relief to know that they're gonna be safe."

Lieutenant Jeffery Yarbrough with the Wakulla County Sheriff's office agrees that the new system is much needed to help strengthen public safety in the county

"This improvement this ceremony is a step in the right direction that's a huge improvement and just step for our county.

Jennifer Nagy tells me they're in process of installing the system now. The first part will be completed next month and they expect all towers to be running by June or July of 2024.