Kenzie Krueger is a multimedia journalist at ABC 27.

She came to Tallahassee from Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she received her bachelor's degree in journalism, advertising, and media studies. She interned with WTMJ4 in Milwaukee during college where she gained newsroom experience and filled in regularly as a co-host for their morning talk show.

Kenzie has always had a passion for writing and connecting with people which is how she learned at a young age her dream job would be to become a journalist. She’s excited to get to know the community and tell stories!

If you see Kenzie say hello and help her learn more about the area! She would love to meet you and hear about what’s happening in the community.

Stay updated by following her socials: Instagram.com/kenzikrueger; Twitter.com/kenzikrueges; Facebook.com/Kenzie Krueger