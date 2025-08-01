Community resources stolen in Shiloh burglaries

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A string of burglaries in Quincy’s Shiloh community has shaken residents and sparked calls from local leaders for increased neighborhood security.



Thieves broke into two churches and several homes, stealing food, electronics, and supplies meant for the community.

Local leaders are urging residents to lock doors, secure windows, and leave lights on at night.

Watch the video to hear from community leaders and learn how you can help prevent future break-ins

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two churches and several homes in the Shiloh community were broken into recently. Im Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, local leaders are now speaking out and urging residents to stay alert.

In Quincy's Shiloh community, two places of worship and homes were targeted by thieves in a string of recent burglaries. Local leaders say church windows were smashed during the burglaries and items like televisions and food were stolen, supplies that were meant to serve the community.

Commissioner Ronterious Green said, "Bostick Temple, and it is definitely a beacon of hope in our community, a beacon of light in our community, and they serve our community on a regular basis with farm share. um, faithfully and they give out great things to the community, so there were a lot of items that were housed here, valuable, you know, especially like things that they give out on a regular basis that were taken"

Commissioner Green says there was an arrest made, but he is still urging residents to lock doors , windows and to keep outdoor areas well-lit.

Residents are encouraged to do what local law enforcement calls a "9 p-m routine check" they encourage residents to remove all valuables, including firearms, from cars and lock your vehicle.

You're also encouraged to keep lights on at night and secure your windows. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC27.

