Community mourns the late Jimmy Carter, a man of faith

Jimmy Carter's home church remembers him as a true man of God.

A devout congregate says he made the church a space for everyone to come together.

Watch the video to hear the lasting impact he left on Maranatha Baptist Church.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community in mourning honors the late Jimmy Carter, a man of faith, at a place he cherished. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Plains, Georgia speaking with neighbors who worshiped with President Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Andrew Greer is a devout member of Maranatha Baptist for many years.

He said Jimmy Carter’s faith lives on in these four walls.

“Maranatha has long you know, embodied the faith and the spirituality of both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter," Greer said.

Carter began worshiping here when he returned after his presidency.

His openness regardless of others' background is why people flocked to be in his presence.

“Everyone from atheist to Jewish people to Muslims to people who have no faith structure to devout Christians were a part of congregating here partly to see a piece of history," Greer said.

Ashley Guthas became Maranatha’s new Reverend in June and said Carter paved the path for her to teach the word of God.

“I am 100% confident that I would not have been able to come to Maranatha and be here in Plains if it were not for President Carter and Rosalynn," Guthas said. "Their efforts in order to prove and show that women are equal and that women have just as much ability to lead and to shepherd a flock as men do.”

Carter was also known for his woodworking skills. His creations remain prominent within the church and his hand crafted cross hangs behind the pulpit.

“I always think some people also will liken that to Jesus being a carpenter working with his hands how Jimmy seem to really parallel Jesus life and many different ways," Greer said.

Beyond his words and the physical things left by Carter, Greer said Carter’s life is one to emulate.

“We could all do well to maybe just pattern a bit of our life after Jimmy," Greer said. "Sometimes it's easier to find an example that's lived in our skin. I've never touched Jesus, but I've touched Jimmy”

It's Carter’s commitment to spreading peace is what Greers said ties Carters memory to Jesus, the price of peace.

