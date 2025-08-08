Commissioner Green Welcomes Students Back to School with Encouragement

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Commissioner Ronterious Green is making sure students in Gadsden County start the school year with encouragement and a warm welcome.



Greeting students at multiple schools on the first day.

Sharing motivational words to inspire confidence and ease first-day nerves.

Watch the video to see how Commissioner Green is making a difference.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The school bell rings once again Monday,marking the start of another year. Im Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, with details on how one commissioner plans to start the school year off with a simple gesture.

This tradition is more than just a friendly greeting. For commissioner Green, it's about sending a message of encouragement and support directly to the students and families he serves.

As the first students walk through the doors, green is there to offer a warm smile and a few words of motivation, helping to set a positive tone for the entire school year.

Gadsden County Commissioner for District 5 Ronterious Green said, "As a leader in the county you should be hands on, we are a rural county uh small county everybody knows everybody everybody calls your friend so i feel like you need to be able to have that contact that that presence uh in community involvement is very important to me as a whole."

For many students, this small gesture can make a big difference, easing first-day jitters and inspiring confidence as they step into the classroom. Commissioner Green's first-day visits will take place bright and early Monday morning at several schools across the county.

"Last year I actually had the opportunity to get on the bus um I think some of the kids were getting ready to get transported to the west west gadsden. I think this was the meet up point so I was able to get on and to greet them and speak some positive words into their lives", said Green.

If you would like to sign up to participate in welcoming kids back to school you can text "sign up or volunteer" to 850-363-0117.

Commissioner Green is helping make the first day of school a little brighter for students across the county. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.