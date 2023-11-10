Tallahassee celebrates veterans; see how the celebration continues Saturday

Veterans were honored at several events Friday including a welcome breakfast and the annual parade.

Over 50 organizations participated in the parade and thousands of locals came to honor those who served.

Watch now to hear from several veterans about their emotions throughout the day and why Friday was so special to Marines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On the eve of Veterans Day, thousands of neighbors came out to celebrate them.

It started bright and early with veterans gathering at the Operation Thank You breakfast provided by Leon County and American Legion.

Veterans Day may come around every year, but for Marine Corps Veteran Henry Lowery Jr., it never gets old.

"It feels good. You're still alive. You made it back home and you're still able to walk around the country and observe people. And always if you see a veteran, I always say hey, welcome home brother."

The mood carried into the annual Veterans day parade downtown Tallahassee.

Over 50 organizations participated, from local high school JROTC programs to vets in vettes!

It was a fun day in the sun for a beloved group of Americans.

"I can't imagine where we would be without all those that put their hands in the air and said I'm willing to write that check up to my life and serve this great country."

After the parade, the community gathered at Chain of Parks for the Vet fest with vendors and live music.

It was extra special for Marine vets, as the Corps celebrated it's 248th birthday on Friday.

Fittingly, the parade's grand marshal, Michael Slagle, was a Marine himself. He says it was, "just a good day for the Marines all over the world. For the past, present and for the future. I'm proud to be a Marine."

Events will continue Saturday with military appreciation at Florida State football and a signing ceremony between Florida A&M University and the United States Coast Guard.

