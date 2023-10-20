LIGHT YOUR LEGACY: Florida State homecoming parade's theme inspires students and alumni

Florida State University is celebrating it's 75th annual homecoming parade.

Several student organizations were inspired by the theme "Light Your Legacy."

Watch now to hear from an FSU alum on what homecoming means to him and his family.

Meet David Wilton. He's a proud FSU alum, class of 2005. His Nole pride runs deep, and he plans to keep it running.

"I personally have always loved Florida State. My mom and dad both are huge fans and they kind of brought me up in it, and I know that I want to do the same with her."

After talking to the Wiltons, I wanted to hear from our neighbors participating in the parade. My first stop was to talk to the Pride Student Union, who decked their car in Pride colors and bunting.

"It's really important that we show that FSU can be a safe space for everybody, especially people in the LGBTQ+ community. We think it's really important that people feel comfortable and present on campus, and that's how your kind of able to light your own legacy."

I also spoke with 2023 Miss Florida Seminole Thomlynn Billie, who says Seminole representation at the parade is a sign of unity.

"I find our relationship with FSU to be great, and it's really cool to show that your mascot is basically us, and it's true to who we are."

Then there was Delta Sigma Theta at FSU, who celebrated 50 years of it's chapter with nine of its 19 founding members in attendance.

"We've had a long legacy and we've been here impacting not only our campus community, but as well as the City of Tallahassee, so I'm just so grateful to have all of our past initiates here as well to celebrate with us."

The main event of FSU's homecoming is of course the football game vs. Duke, which you can watch at 7:30 p.m. Saturday right here on ABC27.

