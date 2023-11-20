Jordan Travis thanks community for support following injury that ended his Seminole playing career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, released a statement regarding the injury he sustained in Saturday night's game against North Alabama.

On Twitter, FSU Football published the statement from him. It reads in part, "I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way."

Travis went down with a leg injury early in the game.He was carted off the field as Seminole fans chanted his name.

Monday, Travis went on to say, "although the injury I sustained on November 18th, 2023, marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade."

Florida State battled back from a 13-0 deficit to beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday.

You can read the entire statement in the embedded post below.