FSU wins final home game of the season, but it's a bittersweet victory

Florida State battled back from a 13-0 deficit to beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday.

The game was stopped for several minutes in the first half when QB Jordan Travis went down with a leg injury.

Saturday was also Senior Night, a celebration of the 2013 national championship team and Jameis Winston's induction into the Ring of Honor.

Watch now to see why Saturday was also bittersweet for one FSU family with decades of history with Doak Campbell Stadium.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It is certainly not the way Seminole fans expected to end the season inside of Doak.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Collegetown.

The 'Noles beat North Alabama to stay undefeated.

But instead of big celebrations… tonight fans are asking for prayers for QB Jordan Travis.

Travis went down with a leg injury early in the game.

He was carted off the field as Seminole fans chanted his name.

FSU rallied after the injury and came from behind to win. It was the show of character that fans have come to expect.

I talked to fans before the game about what this season has meant to them.

"This team here has made this city proud. They're going to the ACC Championship. This team has shown what Tallahassee is really about."

Saturday was also the celebration of the 2013 national championship team...

and Jameis Winston's induction into the Ring of Honor.

But for one Seminole family, Saturday was also bittersweet. As fans are making the tough decision over keeping their season tickets after new, higher pricing was announced.

"I don't know if we'll be back next year, and it really hurts."

Patrice Dawson says to renew her seats she'll have to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

"For 52 seasons, either my dad or myself have sat in those seats. We don't have a Christmas family tradition. We have a Florida State football tradition."

The higher price to renew season tickets is part of stadium renovations.

Seminole Boosters are meeting with season ticket holders to discuss options, which in some cases, include moving to less desirable seats to keep their same price.

One thing that's for sure - this season has been unlike one the 'Noles have seen in years.

As they work through Travis' injury, they face the Gators after the holiday.

In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC 27.

