FSU and FAMU football success boosts College Town business and fan morale

FSU and FAMU football are each having their best seasons in years, and the excitement is being felt across Tallahassee.

Madison Social says game day Saturdays have seen a 25 percent increase in business compared to years past.

Watch now to hear from a FAMU alumnus who is dreaming of the biggest prize.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This year has been a great year for football in Tallahassee. It's been at least a decade since either FSU or FAMU have been this good.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Collegetown. It's been even longer since both teams were on top at the same time. I'm taking a look at how success on the field has electrified this neighborhood.

Florida State is 10-0 and in position to compete for a national championship.

Just two seasons ago, the Seminoles couldn't even win half of their games.

In a news conference this week, Coach Mike Norvell said the team has returned to what's expected of FSU football. "Being able to have our 26th 10-win season, it's pretty big. Pretty big for our program."

Ten wins this season, 16 in a row going back to last year - it's bringing back memories of 2013 around College Town.

"This year, the excitement and electricity around the stadium in Doak is like none other. It's in fact better than it was in 2013, 2014 when we won 29 straight." Matt Thompson is managing Partner at Madison Social. He tells me business on game day Saturdays has increased 25 percent on average from years past.

Over on the highest of seven hills, Florida A&M fans are having similar thoughts of glory.

The Rattlers are 9-1, undefeated against FCS opponents, and will play for the SWAC championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2. In his weekly Facebook Live show this week, Head Coach Willie Simmons said the team's success is still quite fresh.

There are players on this roster that experienced the struggles.

"They've seen this program go from a team that we took over that had gone six straight seasons without a winning season to now being the seventh-graded team in the country, leading the SWAC."

Fans who remember the glory days, like Malcolm Wright, are thinking even bigger than conference title. "They are giving me a flashback again as to when we were national champs. And hopefully they will know what it is to be a national champion once again on this campus."

Both teams are in action Saturday.

The Rattlers will look to win 10 games for the first time under Simmons, while FSU plays North Alabama to remain undefeated.

You can watch the 'Noles at 6:30 p.m. right here on ABC27.