Florida State's Jordan Travis named 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year

Travis ranks third in ACC history in regard to single-season interception avoidance
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 29, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State's Jordan Travis is the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year.

According to theACC.com, voting for the awards was conducted by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. The site also said Travis threw for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding seven more scores on the ground.

Travis playing career with FSU ended Nov. 18th during the game against North Alabama. During that game, Travis sustained a severe leg injury that took him out of the game. Following that injury, Travis took to social media to say in part Monday, Travis went on to say, "the great memories created here at FSU will never fade."

