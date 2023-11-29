Florida State's Jordan Travis named 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State's Jordan Travis is the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year.

According to theACC.com, voting for the awards was conducted by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. The site also said Travis threw for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding seven more scores on the ground.

Travis playing career with FSU ended Nov. 18th during the game against North Alabama. During that game, Travis sustained a severe leg injury that took him out of the game. Following that injury, Travis took to social media to say in part Monday, Travis went on to say, "the great memories created here at FSU will never fade."