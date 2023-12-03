Florida A&M football wins rainy SWAC championship and boosts local business

FAMU beat Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC championship and clinch a place in the Celebration Bowl.

The game was delayed several times due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

But it still provided a boost to businesses that line Perry St. by Bragg Memorial Stadium.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cause for celebration on the highest of seven hills.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Collegetown, where Florida A&M won the SWAC championship over Prairie View A&M 35-14.

It was a rainy night with several delays, but Rattler fans still showed out.

Bragg Memorial Stadium was sold-out for its first SWAC title game since FAMU joined the conference in 2021.

Even through the bad weather, several thousand Rattler fans stuck it out.

FAMU fan Johnny McCaskill says rain or shine, he wasn't going to to miss the trophy celebration.

"Man we here to support the Rattlers in a wet championship. We don't care, as long as its the championship. We ready to go to Atlanta."

Some fans, like Gregory Baynard, traveled across state lines to see the Rattlers win the conference title.

"Rain, sleet or snow, I wanted to be here. So I got my hotel like a month or two ago, I knew we were going to be here."

For the vendors along Perry Street just outside Bragg, Saturday wasn't just another day of business, it was an added boost due to the extra home game.

Hibachi Grill employee Adreena Burnham says it gave them a chance to make new regulars.

"Being that FAMU is in the playoffs, we came back here to service our customers. And some of our customers are repeat customers, which makes us very excited."

With the SWAC championship win, FAMU clinched a spot in the Celebration Bowl, considered to be the Black college football national championship.

"For FAMU to come this far, it's awesome. I actually hope they go all the way."

A win in the Celebration Bowl will be the first time FAMU could claim a national title in football since the 1970s.

The Rattlers will play Howard University in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, on December 16. In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

