Father-son duo play together in homecoming halftime show for FSU Marching Chiefs

FSU Marching Chiefs always host alumni for homecoming halftime show, this year featured a father and son on the field together

Aiden Wester was joined by his dad Brad Wester for the show

Watch now to hear from the family members speak on how much this show meant to them

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aiden Wester is a junior at FSU in his first year with the Marching Chiefs on the cymbals.

He says he's wanted to play for the Marching Chiefs as long as he can remember.

"I've been looking for this day pretty much my whole life. Ever since I can remember my mom teaching me the notes of the fight song of Florida State."

Aiden has several family members who are alumni, including his father Brad, who joined Aiden in Saturday's halftime show.

Brad says it felt great to play his snare drum…

Or more accurately…

"This is actually my son's snare drum. So, it's been fun to use it and to be out here with the chiefs."

Over 300 Marching Chiefs alumni joined in the halftime show, playing an homage to the late Jimmy Buffett and, of course, their Florida State alma mater.

