Fans excited for possibility of two championship football teams in Tallahassee

Florida State and Florida A&M each play in their respective conference championship games Saturday.

If both win, it would be the first time both schools won a conference title in the same season since 2000.

Watch now to hear from fans of each team and FSU coach Mike Norvell speak on how much it would mean to Tallahassee to have two championship football teams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This football-crazy city might witness something it hasn't in over 20 years.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood, where it's championship weekend…

On both sides of town.

Florida State and Florida A&M football each have the chance to win a conference title on Saturday.

So what would that mean for Tallahassee?

I'm asking fans to hear what they have to say.

Mike Goldstein owns Pedicabs on FSU campus and rides hard for all things Seminoles.

He says the success of this season is the reward for the struggles of just a few years ago.

"They've been through heck and high waters just to get to this point for the last couple of years with the transition of coaching and staff and everything."

The undefeated Noles are one win from securing their first ACC title since 2014...

And new turf for the Sod Cemetery.

Over on the highest of seven hills, FAMU is looking to win its first conference title since joining the SWAC, and do it at home.

I asked FAMU student DJ St. Just what Saturday night might look like on campus and around the city if both teams win.

"School spirit goes up, vibes go up, everybody is up. When the football good, we good."

Earlier this week, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said two champions in Tallahassee is the dream.

"It'd be huge for our city and community just having both the colleges here being able to push and achieve at a very high level."

I'll be here at Bragg Memorial Stadium for FAMU versus Prairie View A&M at 4 p.m.

FSU kicks off against Louisville in Charlotte at 8.

In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

