FAMU connects current students with successful alums in business during homecoming week

The FAMU Industry Cluster includes 64 companies that contribute $5.3 million towards scholarships and student support donations

It's a program that has directly led to internships and full-time jobs for Rattlers who graduate

Watch now to hear from a current FAMU student who has international career aspirations on his thoughts on the Cluster

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Setting students up for success...

I'm Alberto Camargo in Collegetown.

Here at Florida A&M University, homecoming doesn't just mean a party.

FAMU's Industry Cluster is connecting current Rattlers with those who came before them.

I'm finding out how those connections could lead to big careers off campus.

It starts with a student who is interested in making those connections. I spoke with Houston Bolton, a senior business major who says he wants to travel the world for work.

And he's not just saying that... he's put the work in.

"I've taken 13 years of French."

Houston says he wants to go to grad school in Paris. Until then, he's keeping his language skills warm.

"I can have a conversation, but I'm on Duolingo every day just to keep sharp."

Students with big aspirations like Houston have a great opportunity for connections in the Industry Cluster.

It's made up of 64 companies -- Bank of America, Google, Target... you may have heard of some of them. FAMU says each company contributed to a total of $5.3 million in the last fiscal year.

For students, it's the examples that matter. Some have landed internships that turned into a full-time job, like with beauty giant Estee Lauder.

Others have become...

"Leaders among leaders that come back to the students and say here I am, I stand before you, many of them FAMU alums that say we want to create a pipeline for you."

Houston says the Cluster is much easier to enjoy than your average career fair.

"Being a FAM student and meeting all these alums, it's very easy to connect because 1, they know what I'm going through and 2, they can show me the right steps."

That pipeline starts at an event like this, where the first handshake could turn into a successful career after walking the stage.

"Putting all this in my back pocket, and really cherishing it. It's really big."

The Cluster event is just one of the many homecoming events on the highest of seven hills. Friday includes the annual Convocation, the FAMFEST and the NPHC Step Show. In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

