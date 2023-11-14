Dance Marathon FSU holds Statement event to begin fundraising push for children's mental health

Dance Marathon FSU held it's Statement event on Landis Green begining a 26.2-hour event that will kick start its fundraising for children's mental health.

The final amount raised will be announced at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Watch now to hear about DMFSU's cause and why it matters so much to them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Making a difference and having fun in the process, what's not to like?

"We just try to keep everybody fundraising, having a great time. Spreading the word about our cause."

I’m Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter.

Here at the 29th annual Dance Marathon at Florida State University, where students and anyone with moves is encouraged to participate.

I'm finding out what their cause is this year and just how impactful it will be.

The American Psychological Association says mental health crises rose 24 percent for children aged 5-11 and 31 percent for ages 12-17 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything earned at this week's event, called Florida Statement, will go towards early childhood mental health programs.

"Mental health affects everyone, whether we know it or not. And that's why I think it's extremely important for us to talk about it today."

Institutions like the Children's Miracle Network and the FSU College of Medicine help address the issue with programs like...

"Music therapy, art therapy, different forms of therapy for kids to be able to learn, one, more about their illness and two, to learn about how to live in the hospital with that illness."

The target for 2023? $345,000. That's how much Dance Marathon aims to raise over the course of the school year.

Every time DMFSU receives a donation, you won't miss it.

The tradition started just a few years ago when one Miracle Kid named Marshal passed away in May 2018 from bone cancer.

"He stays alive through DMFSU through his gong. It is the heartbeat of the marathon. Every time we get a donation we hit the gong for Marshall. That's what he wanted to for us."

Dance Marathon is designed to help address the issue by getting as many people involved with some laughs, games... and of course, dancing.