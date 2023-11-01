Colleagues, community remember Jefferson County Commissioner killed in automobile accident

Colleagues remember Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker.

Walker was killed in a crash in Wakulla County on Sunday.

Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County Commissioner Gene Hall who worked with Walker for eight years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's a void, and our condolences go out to the Walker family," said Gene Hall, Commissioner for District 2 of Jefferson County. "He was focused, very focused on making Jefferson County a much better place for the proud constituents and those who came to visit."

Commissioner Hall said one way the commission will honor Walker is by continuing to build upon the work he did for Jefferson County.

“We can't replace him, but we will continue to strive and we will remember the good things he's done,” Hall added.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello on Thursday, November 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kilpatrick Civic Auditorium in Monticello.

There will be a graveside service at the Waukeenah Cemetery. Following that, family and friends are welcome to gather at the Wacissa Christian Church.

On Facebook, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office wrote:

"On behalf of the entire Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office family- we extend our condolences to the family of Commissioner Stephen Walker. We are all devastated by his death and his loss is felt throughout our entire community. Commissioner Walker was a dedicated public servant, tireless advocate for his constituents and neighbors, and a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed."

Wacissa Volunteer Fire Rescue Chief Steven Lafreniere added, “Commissioner Walker was a great man and one of the best representatives for our district in a long time. There was never a resource that our department seriously needed where he wasn’t a phone call away to help. A constant advocate for our community and county that will be sorely be missed.”