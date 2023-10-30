Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Jefferson County Commissioner dies following automobile accident

Walker passed away Sunday
WALKER.jpg
Jefferson County
Commissioner Stephen Walker
WALKER.jpg
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 10:41:52-04

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County Commissioner, Stephen Walker, has passed away.

Jefferson County County Manager, Shannon Metty, confirmed the news Monday morning. Metty released the following statement to ABC 27 News:

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we inform you that yesterday we lost our beloved Commissioner Stephen Walker in an automobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. As we learn more about services, we will keep you posted. At this time we ask that you allow the family to grieve in privacy."

ABC 27 is working to confirm when, where and how the crash happened. We've also reached out to the other county commissioners for comment regarding Walker's passing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming