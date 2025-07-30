Christmas in July tree brings back-to-school cheer to Gadsden County kids

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A heartwarming holiday tradition is making a summertime comeback in Quincy—bringing joy, dignity, and back-to-school essentials to students across Gadsden County.



The Christmas in July angel tree at Bantam Bay invites locals to sponsor students in need by donating uniforms, shoes, and supplies.

Each ornament on the tree represents a Gadsden County child whose family could use a helping hand before school starts.

A local effort is bringing early holiday cheer to kids in need while getting them ready for school. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter. The Christmas in July angel tree is here at Bantam Bay.

Bantam Bay's angel tree is more than just festive decor. It's a community commitment to lift up students right here in Gadsden County. The tree helps collect school uniforms, supplies, and more for Gadsden County students. Each ornament represents a child whose family could use a little extra support before the start of school.

"The idea is to not just get them school supplies but get them new clothes, new uniforms, new shoes, new undergarments. I mean so that when they start the school year they they you know, you're feeling good," said Bantam Bay owner Jennifer Lacognata.

The project is a joint effort between Bantam Bay, Radiant Life Changers, and Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins. New angels are being added daily, meaning there's still time for neighbors to step in and help.

Donations can be dropped off at Bantam Bay now through August 5th. Organizers say they'll make sure every item gets delivered just in time for the first day of school. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

