BY THE NUMBERS: Warmer and wetter-than-normal conditions favored through June

The First to Know Weather Team is analyzing the spring outlook just issued by the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

The outlook shows warmer and wetter-than-normal conditions favored through June in the ABC 27 viewing area.

Watch the video above to see First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland break down what else to expect.

NOAA NEWS RELEASE:

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service — predict above-average temperatures for most of the Continental U.S. and Alaska, as part of NOAA’s Spring Outlook released today for April through June.

Meanwhile, NOAA’s National Water Center predicts a lower-than-average flood risk across the entire country, due in part to historically low winter snow cover across the Upper Great Plains and western U.S.

"Climate change is affecting the timing, intensity and duration of weather events in the United States,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “ The Spring Outlook is one of the many tools NOAA provides to help communities prepare for what's ahead."

You can read more about what's expected over the next three months here.