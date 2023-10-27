Team in Bainbridge working to revitalize city's historic district

A handful of local professionals are putting money back into the community buy rebuilding historic district.

One neighbor said preserving these homes attracts families instead of squatters.

Watch the video above to see just how these investor are revitalizing the historic district one house at a time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preserving a neighborhood that tells a South Georgia city's history.

I walked down the streets here in the historic district to see for myself just how building up these homes strengthens the community.

In the past the city of Bainbridge has invested in the downtown commercial district.

That investment is sparking a few Bainbridge professionals to revitalize homes in the historic district.

The idea?

Allow neighbors the option to live where they work.

A handful of area realtors is working to make it happen.

"We're tired of seeing old houses get torn down and falling apart,” according to Natalie Kirbo, a realtor for Premier Group Realty.

She and her partner, Banks Miller, have taken on the job of buying homes, pulling them apart and rehabilitating buildings.

Some of those buildings have stood since the late 1800s.

Kirbo tells them both wanted more neighbors to have the option to live in town.

"We wanted to see more people like us walking to all these fun things to do,” said Kirbo.

Rollins Miller bought a home built around 1920 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"Time, effort , money getting it in this condition. It's not quite finished yet. But we actually have it under contract to close at the end of the year,” real estate expert and broker, Rollins Miller, for Premier Realty Group.

I found a neighbor who says she welcomes the improvement because it keeps families housed and squatters out.

"You have people you know [in] there smoking and leaving bottles around. You never know who's doing pills or anything. Kids walk and they play in places like this. It should be safe to play wherever they go,” said Jerisha Sutton, historic district neighbor.

Kirbo said it'll take years of work but the finished product is well worth the wait.

"It feels good. It's stressful until the day of finishing and then it's really satisfying,” said Kirbo.

Kirbo and Miller tell me they hope the project strengthens a sense of ownership and community. Many projects are already sold or scheduled to hit the market in the upcoming months.

