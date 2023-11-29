Georgia fuel tax suspension expected to end Wednesday night; Bainbridge drivers prepare for price hikes

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, the fuel tax suspension is expected to come to an end in Georgia.

Taxes on fuel typically help fund infrastructure costs to help build or maintain our roads, bridges, tunnels and address traffic congestion.

Watch the story to hear what Bainbridge drivers have to say ahead of anticipated price hikes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gas prices will soon go back up in Georgia.

I checked with my gas buddy. The lowest gas prices in the state of Georgia is listed at $2.39, but that number is expected to change with the return of fuel taxes.

"It's going to definitely hurt, you know,” said Bainbridge resident, Larry Gains. As of 11:59 Wednesday night the gas tax suspension is expected to come to an end.

Governor Brian Kemp initially announced the executive order that reduced a 31.2 cents per gallon on fuel tax for gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel on October 6.

Drivers are expected to feel it in their wallets each time they fill up.

I went to three gas stations here in Bainbridge to hear how drivers expect to cope.

"Everything impacts me when you have the groceries going up and the gas going up. Every little cent adds up to your pockets,” said Ebony Stokes, a Bainbridge resident.

Stokes, tells me with kids in college she has made changes to her lifestyle to keep up with rising inflation. Stokes says even with the current suspension on gas taxes, it's not enough for those under the poverty line. Keep in mind, census data reports that almost 20 percent of Bainbridge residents are under the poverty line.

"The people that have plenty of money might help them, but the average person...it's not going to help,” according to Stokes.

Meanwhile, Bainbridge native, Qunda Smith lives in Thomasville. She said she travels between the two cities throughout the week to spend time with family.

"I'm putting gas in literally just about every day to travel back and forth."

Another driver admits the added cost will be tough but says he can only focus on what he can control.

"We have no control over it, so you do what you can,” said Gaines.

If Governor Kemp extends the suspension, we'll be sure to let you know.

