Georgia's gas tax suspension extended through Nov.; Gov. Kemp blames inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order that continues the suspension of the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

This order means the gas tax suspension remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 11, 2023.

“Our state's average gas priceis now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month, " Gov. Kemp said. "With our partners in the General Assembly, we'll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families."

AAA posted an update about the situation earlier in the week.

“Governor’s Kemp suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax continues to be the driving force lowering gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians continue to benefit at the pump heading into October.”

As of Friday, the AAA national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.74 a gallon.