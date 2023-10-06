Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia's gas tax suspension extended through Nov.; Gov. Kemp blames inflation

AAA says Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon
gaskemp.jpg
MGN
gaskemp.jpg
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 12:00:16-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order that continues the suspension of the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel. 

This order means the gas tax suspension remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 11, 2023. 

“Our state's average gas priceis now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month, " Gov. Kemp said. "With our partners in the General Assembly, we'll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families."

AAA posted an update about the situation earlier in the week.

“Governor’s Kemp suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax continues to be the driving force lowering gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians continue to benefit at the pump heading into October.”

As of Friday, the AAA national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.74 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming