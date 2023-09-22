GLEE SENTENCED: Man accused of killing two people in Tallahassee sentenced to life in prison

Aaron Glee, who is accused of murdering two people in Tallahassee in 2020, was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder among other things.

Watch the video above to see how the victims are remembered and how their alleged killer was caught.

VICTIM BACKGROUND:

In 2020, police said Vicki Sims' home was destroyed and burglarized, and the search for her car uncovered the tragedy on Monday Road. Tallahassee Police showed up after Sims family reported her missing. They say the apartment was ransacked with things taken from inside and her car was missing. The search led them to Monday Road where they found Sims body along with local protester Oluwatoyin Salau.

Salau spent many of the last days of their life advocating for Black Lives Matter, and against police brutality. Police said 19-year-old Salau first contacted TPD on June 6, 2020 to report a possible sexual battery that occurred the previous evening. That sexual assault was also detailed on Salau's Twitter page before her disappearance.

In 2020, court documents revealed Glee confessed to killing the young activist and community volunteer.

The documents also detail how Sims and Glee knew each other and how all three of them briefly met on June 6, the day of Salau's disappearance.

