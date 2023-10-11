Leon County leaders seeking conversation with City to review Blueprint structure

Leon County leaders move a step forward in asking City to review intergovernmental agency, Blueprint

The goal is to help save taxpayer dollars

Watch the video to find out the next steps decided at the County Commission meeting Tuesday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some Leon County leaders are looking to review and revise Blueprint.

During the public hearing of the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Christian Caban of District 2 suggested a review of the structure of the intergovernmental agency Blueprint, saying he has concerns with how it's working.

He wasn't alone in thinking this. Other Commissioners at the meeting agreed they also had concerns about Blueprint. Commissioner Caban sid he wants to find a way to improve the structure of the agency, which is currently divided 50/50 between County and City.

"If we were able to do projects quicker, then we would be able to be more efficient, thus saving taxpayer dollars," said Caban.

Commissioner Caban was initially looking for feedback about how the County could review his concerns. Several of the Commissioners agreed but there was some hesitation.

Vice President at Large, Carolyn Cummings, said she would prefer to have the discussion at a separate Blueprint meeting so the City could have a say as well.

"So everybody, every Commissioner would have a say in how we move forward," said Cummings.

The Commission voted unanimously about how they would proceed with next steps to gather opinions from both City and County.

Commissioner Caban said he was pleased that he and the Chairman at large could meet in the middle. He thinks it will inspire collaborative conversation for both City and County.

"Moving forward in the direction where it is the best use of tax payer dollars and providing the best possible outcome for all citizens of Leon County," said Caban.

The final collective decision means the County Attorney will now review the structure and substantial amendment process of Blueprint. Meanwhile, the County commission will review the current blueprint agreement. They will then ask the City to gather in a joint workshop where they will discuss their issues from both sides.