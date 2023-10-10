IT'S OFFICIAL: Leon County leaders vote to host FHSAA Football Championship Games in December

Leon County Commissioners unanimously approved hosting Florida High School Athletic Association Football Championship Games

The games will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium from December 7-9

More good news for football fans in the capital.

County Commissioners voted to host the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association Football Championship Games at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The decision to host the games passed unanimously by all Commissioners.

The County predicts it will bring in $11 million to the area. They say it will improve local economy and help showcase a variety of sports events.

Chairman at Large, Nick Maddox, said it might not even the last time we see the capital host the event.

"I have on good record that they would love to be able to keep the games here in Leon County," said Maddox.

The County said the projected budget is approximately $350,000 dollars for the event. It's an amount that is already available in the The Division of Tourism balance.

The County will be required to invest $150,000, however, this will be offset in ticket sales. The County will now approve a resolution and update the budget.

The games will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium starting December 7-9.