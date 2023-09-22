"Tailgating is alive and well" - What you can expect at Bragg Memorial Stadium this weekend

FAMU has announced tailgating will no longer be allowed in its previous location at the back of the main lot at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Fans will now be relocated to Paddyfote Lawn

Watch the video to see where the university will open up 70 tailgating spots at the new location following Saturday's game

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Changes have been made to the tailgating policy at Florida A&M University ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama State.

Here's what you need to know. The road at the back of the main lot at Bragg Memorial Stadium is no longer open for tailgaters. Due to safety concerns, fans have been redirected to the Paddyfote lot across the street.

FAMU said there were 30 tailgating spots available for Saturday, but they sold out in under an hour. The university said 40 more spots will be available on a first-come, first serve basis for all remaining home games. That will be 70 spaces in total.

Fans were divided over the changes around Bragg Memorial Stadium on Friday. One fan said the change came as a surprise and that it goes against tradition. Rick Kinsey said the update was made for a good reason, but that it should have been communicated better.

"It was a safety concern and I think the lack of communication caused the big issue here with tailgating," said Kinsey. "But tailgating is alive and well!"

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at FAMU agreed with Kinsey. Sykes said the university takes responsibility for the lack of heads up.

"I do recognize that the communication could have been sooner, it could have been better and I definitely dropped the ball there," Sykes said. "But I do wanna make sure that everyone knows this was done in the best interest of everyone's safety."

Kinsey said despite the short notice, and extra distance from Paddyfote to Bragg, the change will not stop fans from showing out this weekend.

"There's no other tailgate like it in the world," said Kinsey. "There's nothing better than a FAMU tailgate."

He's the one to ask. Kinsey follows the team everywhere in his RV full of orange and green.

"This is FAMU headquarters on the road," said Kinsey. "So, whenever you see this vehicle rolling down the road you know there's a FAMU football game."

The spaces at Paddyfote were free this weekend, but demand remains high.

FAMU is in the process of determining how much these tailgate spots will cost for the rest of the season.

The Rattlers take on Alabama State on Saturday at 6pm. They are looking to continue their 16-game home winning streak.