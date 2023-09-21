SEE WHEN: Bragg Memorial Stadium plans to host FHSAA Football State Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Visit Tallahassee and FAMU representatives gathered at Bragg Stadium Thursday morning to announce the venue will host the Florida High School Athletic Association Football State Championship for the first time in 40 years.

If given final approval, the stadium, home to the FAMU Rattlers, will be the site for the Championship starting December 7th through December 9th.

Keri Post, the Director for the Division of Tourism for Leon County, said the economic impact of the event will be significant. She added the Championship is projected to bring in $11 million for the area and be attended by 30,000 people.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Vice President of Intercollegiate athletics at FAMU, said it will increase the buzz around football in the area. "We'll be able to cap that off by hosting the FHSAA champtionship," she added.

This announcement builds on the recent action at Bragg stadium which underwent a $10 million dollar upgrade last October.

Sykes said these renovations allow FAMU to showcase what they have to offer. "We are really committed to making sure every who comes to our stadium, no matter what the event is, has a first class experience", Sykes added.

Leon County Leaders are expected to vote on approving the event in October.

