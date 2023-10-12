FSU students gather for vigil to remember victims of Israel attacks

Students and members of Tallahassee's Jewish community gathered at the Civic Center to remember the victims in Israel.

Speakers included local religious leaders and a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Watch now to hear what this night meant to IDF veteran Phoebe Zucker.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heartbreak. Remembrance. Uplifting. Just some of the words shared at FSU Hillel's Vigil for the victims in Israel. I'm Alberto camargo in Collegetown. The spirit of a community thousands of miles from the violence, hoping their message of peace and hope transcends the globe.

As the crowd filed into the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, the flag and colors of Israel filled the arena. On the microphone, speakers from the Jewish community shared their experiences, from the lows of the weekend to a positive outlook for the future. A common phrase heard throughout the night...

"the people of Israel live."

...summarizing the emotions of the night.

"In Israel, I was classified as a lone soldier."

This is Phoebe Zucker. As a veteran of the Israeli Defense Force, her powerful words drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

When I asked Phoebe what this event meant to her…

"Everything. Being able to say my story and to have people here to witness has meant everything."

The vigil ended with traditional prayers and song. FSU law student David Glasser says after this event he feels...

"Revitalized in a lot of ways. I think it's easy when you see these tragic events take place to become demotivated."

A similar feeling felt by Phoebe that has changed with events like Wednesday's vigil... those feelings now turning to encouragement.

"Keep going. Keep wearing your stars of David. Keep wearing your flags of Israel. Though it is scary, it's important to see that we are still here."

Hillel at FSU says there may be more events planned in the future to bring members of the Jewish student population together. In Collegetown, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

