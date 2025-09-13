TPD Youth Citizens Advisory Council takes on school safety with Tallahassee Police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In recent weeks, Leon County has seen several cases of teen violence, and last month, several students brought weapons to area schools. Now, the Tallahassee Police Department is working to bridge the gap between officers and teens.



TPD's Youth Citizens Advisory Council (YCAC) is helping build trust between teens and law enforcement, offering students a voice in community policing and school safety efforts.

YCAC is still accepting students and meets on the second Saturday of every month at the Tallahassee Police Department's main office.

Watch the video to find out how students say this program is benefiting them and their school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It opens the door. When other kids see these kids come up and say 'Hey Deputy Chief Holmes' or 'D.C Holmes,' they think, 'Oh, that's a personal relationship.' These kids come up to me and see me and talk to me just like I'm a human being, and that's the whole purpose," says TPD Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes.

Formed in 2020, the Youth Citizens Advisory Council was TPD's response to growing concerns from local teens about police relationships and community safety. But in 2025, TPD YCAC Community Advisor Danette McBride says their mission has taken on new urgency.

"The main thing is to decrease crime and increase awareness and have the kids have a relationship with the police department to develop that trust in that relationship for what they're there to do and for protection," McBride said.

Three months into 2025, data published by the Tallahassee Police Department showed total crime incidents had declined by 41.3% when compared to January through March of 2024.

That's one reason vice president of the council, Christian Rassam, keeps coming back. He says he sees change.

"I find every time I come here, I enjoy myself. I get to have thought-provoking discussions and implement new policies within the schools and within the community that help keep everyone safe," Rassam said.

In this meeting, the youth learned about TPD's units. They talked openly about what's happening in their communities and what students are saying about law enforcement.

"The blue car, the green car, who do I trust? We just really wanna build that trust, and let them know that we are all people, and we all want the same thing especially for safety," McBride said.

And for these students, trust isn't just built in one meeting. It grows over time through conversations that challenge both sides to listen and learn.

"Every day is a surprise every meeting is either a discussion or we're learning from someone or we're getting surveyed so every day is a new day," YCAC president Sanya Loubrieo said.

The next Youth Citizens Advisory Council meeting will be held Saturday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at the Tallahassee Police Department main office. It's not too late to get involved. New members are encouraged to attend and be part of the conversation to make schools and communities safer.

