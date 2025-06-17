The announcement of where this year's Allison Christmas Spectacular will be held is quickly approaching

Organizers for the Allison Christmas Spectacular say they're moving the show.

Neighbors have threatened to file lawsuits in recent weeks due to traffic and safety concerns.

Watch the video to learn where the Allison family is in the process of relocating.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A popular holiday tradition in Havana will be at a new location this year.

The massive light show usually brings in thousands of visitors to the area, but neighbors have threatened to file lawsuits in recent weeks.

They claim the event at its current location creates traffic and safety problems, so the organizers decided to pivot.

Daniel Allison shares with ABC 27, "I mean, I mean, even if we do spread elsewhere as well. I mean, we're definitely keeping it here for sure. It'll be a definite local thing for sure, but who knows what other venues might open up."

The Allison family says they're finalizing legal paperwork to clear the way for the relocation, and they will make a public announcement about a new location once things get settled.

