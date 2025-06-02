The Allison Christmas Spectacular faces legal threats from neighbors

For more than a decade, thousands have traveled to see the Allison family's faith-filled holiday light show—but neighbors now say it’s too much.

With lawsuits looming, the family must decide by June 15 whether to shut it down or move it to a new venue

Watch the video to see what steps the Allison's are taking.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Allison Christmas Spectacular could be forced to shut down. Some Sandy Creek neighbors are threatening legal action, calling the show a nuisance.

For more than a decade, the Allison Christmas Spectacular has lit up Havana — drawing thousands from across the country to witness its dazzling display of faith and holiday spirit.

But now, the future of that tradition is in jeopardy.

“There are three neighbors on the street, potentially a fourth one, that are threatening multiple series of lawsuits on the families involved in the light show," said Daniel Allison, the creator of the light show.

Over the weekend, Allison, the man behind the lights, shared the news on Facebook — revealing that some neighbors are calling the show a nuisance.

I reached out to several of them by phone and on Facebook — but haven’t heard back.

Allison says the threat came verbally.

“What was also mentioned to us was the main concerns that they have are one, traffic — just the overall amount of traffic — and two, which is emergency vehicle access, which we totally get," said Allison.

To address those concerns, the Allison’s partnered with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office during their light season. Daniel says deputies were on-site, helping keep traffic flowing safely.

Still, the family says they are actively working on ways to address the neighbors’ concerns— while holding on to the heart of why they started this display in the first place.

“It’s all God," said Allison. "He’s at the very core for everything that we do — everything we do is about Him. And it’s His show. It never will be ours, right? It is His show. And whatever He has next for us — I mean, we’re very excited to see where He leads. But it’s all about Him.”

The Allison's say they have until June 15 to either shutdown completely in their neighborhood and move their light show to their newly added venue, the Havana Christmas Tree Farm. If not, neighbors say they will move forward with the lawsuits.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.