SEE WHERE: Gaming Control Commission seizes 70 suspected illegal gambling devices, ATM, cash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Gaming Control Commission's Division of Gaming Enforcement executed a search warrant at a facility located just north of Havana at 6766 Florida Georgia Hwy. Seventy suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, an ATM, and cash were seized by special agents.

The FGCC Division of Gaming Enforcement is pursuing criminal charges.

Illegal gambling facilities often utilize predatory tactics to fool customers into thinking their machines are legal, but they offer no consumer rights, no guarantee of fair play, and no recourse if an operator steals their money.

The FGCC reminds the public that it is against the law to offer slot machine gaming at any unlicensed facility, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, gas stations, internet cafes, and adult arcades.

The raid comes on the heels of a deadly robbery at a another illegal internet cafe.

There have been recent calls from the community for illegal internet cafes to be shut down in Gadsden County. One of those residents is the wife of a pastor and security guard at an internet cafe.

Ashley Engle Wife of man shot outside internet café calls for the violence to end



“Illegal gambling establishments operate outside the legal, regulated market to exploit vulnerable Floridians. They are usually associated with organized crime, do not generate state tax revenue, and do not provide the same consumer protections or safeguards as legal gaming operators,” said Lou Trombetta, FGCC executive director.

If you suspect illegal gambling activity, you're asked to report it to the Florida Gaming Control Commission by visiting FLGaming.Gov.

