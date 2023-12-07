"It's unbearable" Wife of security guard killed inside illegal internet café calls for them to be shut down

Wife of the man shot and killed outside an internet cafe outside Havana is speaking.

Kimberly Butler, wife of Lewis Butler is calling for the cycle of community violence to end

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I spoke to the family for the first time of a man who lost his life at an internet café right outside Havana.

"This cycle of community violence must end."

His name… Lewis Butler

It's been almost a month since he was shot and killed at an internet café right outside Havana city limits.

"It is time to enforce the law and shut these internet cafes down."

I spoke with Kimberly Butler, Lewis’s Butlers wife, she says her husband…

".. He was a good person. A good person, never met a stranger he was a good person."

Butler was a pastor at pilgrim rest Missionary Baptist church in Bainbridge and he was a security guard at the internet café he was shot at.

"No justice, no peace, no justice, no peace"

According to Florida gaming control commission, internet cafes are known to bring crime like prostitution, assault, and drugs. And Kimberly butler says it took the love of her life.

"Words can’t even express how I feel. I have no words for it, I feel like my heart has been torn out of my chest… its unbearable

As Kimberly and I talked, she said she has not been able to eat or sleep. She says she wants these cafes to be shut down before another life is taken.

