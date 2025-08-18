New Businesses Spark Growth in Downtown Havana

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — From new storefronts to family-owned shops, Gadsden County is seeing small businesses breathe new life into its economy.



County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins says Gadsden offers opportunity for small businesses seeking a close-knit community.

Three sisters opened the Sist3r Chicks Sandwich Shop in downtown Havana, crossing state lines daily to run their business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From new storefronts to family-owned shops, Gadsden County is attracting more businesses that leaders say are boosting the local economy.

"We definitely feel like this was the perfect location for what we wanted," says Courtney Harrison co-owner of Sist3r Chicks Sandwich Shop.

I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter where three sisters are betting on this small town with their brand-new sandwich shop.

Gadsden County is seeing more small businesses open their doors, and leaders say it's fueling the local economy. Over the weekend, three sisters celebrated their grand opening in downtown Havana. even though it means crossing state lines every day to get here.

Harrison says, "We came to Havana and fell in love with the town. You know there are people sitting on the benches when you're walking down the street and getting to know everybody by their first name and getting to know the customers that live here. That small town feel was one of the things that drew us to Havana."

The sisters' investment is also a win for the county. Officials say small businesses like these create jobs, attract customers, and help strengthen Gadsden County's economy.

"We have a diverse population—just a little bit different. Someone that may not be looking for the big hustle and bustle—just a little small, quaint type of business. I think that we provide that opportunity for businesses. So we're looking for those. We're open for business” said Alonzetta Simpkins, Gadsden County commissioner for District 2.

With both shops open, the sisters are bringing new energy to downtown Havana and helping drive growth for the town and county. Their commitment shows that small businesses can make a big impact on the community.

As Havana welcomes new businesses, leaders believe it's just the beginning of stronger economic growth across Gadsden County.

