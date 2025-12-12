Holiday crowds expected as Havana transforms downtown for Winterfest

HAVANA, Fla.(WTXL) — Havana is preparing for a major turnout this weekend as WinterFest brings parades, holiday entertainment, and crowds large enough to shut down the town’s entire downtown district.



WinterFest 2025 begins at 10 a.m. and will wrap at 4 p.m.

Local businesses say they are gearing up for high customer traffic throughout the festival.

WinterFest features a Christmas parade, a lawn mower and golf cart parade, kids' activities, vendors, and live performances.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana is just a day away from shutting down its entire downtown for one of its biggest holiday celebrations of the year.

Winterfest will feature a Christmas parade, petting zoo, kids zone, live entertainment and dozens of vendors selling holiday gifts and food.

Organizers say streets will be completely shut down to make room for floats, activities, and parade routes.

Shop owners and restaurants along Main Street tell me they always see a big spike in customers when Winterfest rolls into town.

Juliey Browning, the owner of Roosters Roasters Coffee Shop, said, "It helps quite a bit, it helps a lot. Even though we have vendors coming in and they rent spots, that brings people in, and along with the merchant center open, all the merchants are open. All the merchants have a good day, so you know we're very thankful for the festivals, very thankful."

Winterfest is bringing a full day of holiday fun to downtown Havana with a highlight event — a lawn mower and golf cart parade, letting neighbors get creative with decked-out rides.

Organizers say the festival changes throughout the years, but the focus of the festival stays the same: to bring the community together and bring happiness and family fun through the holiday season.

Pat Dudley Gregory, the executive director of Havana Main Street, said, "We have, more than anything else, an opportunity to kind of step back in time and really enjoy a feeling… we love people, we love to meet new people, and we would love for you to come and experience our town… because it is truly very special."

Several streets will be closed on Saturday to make room for vendors, activities, and parades.

