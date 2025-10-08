Havana’s 25th annual Pumpkin Fest adds free trolley ride for visitors

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands are expected to pack downtown Havana this weekend for the 25th annual Pumpkin Festival, and this year, there’s a new way to get to the fun without the parking hassle.



The festival runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Havana.

Visitors can park at New Hope Christian Center and ride a free trolley to the event.

Watch the video to learn more about the contests, crowds, and community excitement ahead of the big day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands are expected to pack downtown Havana for the Pumpkin Festival. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter, and the 25th Annual Pumpkin Fest is adding something new to make getting here a whole lot easier.

It’s that time of year again in Havana, the town is getting ready for its 25th annual Pumpkin Festival.

New this year, festival goers can park easily and ride the free trolley. Parking will be at New Hope Christian Center, just five minutes from the gate.

The trolley will run continuously from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., dropping visitors off near the Planter’s Exchange.

Organizers say they’re expecting between 5,000 to 6,000 people to fill downtown Havana this Saturday.

The event runs from 10 to 4 with fun for the whole family.

Adults pay $5 to enter, and kids 12 and under get in free.

There will be a pie-eating contest, a costume contest, and even a scarecrow competition.

So whether you’re coming for the pumpkins or just the pie, you can park, ride, and enjoy the fest without the parking stress.

