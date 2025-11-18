Havana medical center reopens after community funded renovations

HAVANA, Fla — Havana’s newly renovated medical center is officially open, giving residents access to local healthcare again after months of traveling to Tallahassee for basic services.



The Havana Medical Center reopened after months of renovations funded entirely through community donations and fundraising.

New town doctor Cameron Browning met residents, helped with registration, and began scheduling first appointments as local care returned.

Watch the video below to see the renovations and hear from the community after the ribbon cutting.

Havana medical center reopens after the community funded the renovations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Havana Medical Center is officially back open, and for the first time in almost a year, people can get care without having to travel all the way to Tallahassee. Before these renovations, the building looked very different. Old video shows holes in the walls, water stains, and years of wear and tear that had built up over decades.

The entire renovation — every update, repair, and new piece of equipment — was made possible through fundraising and donations from people right here in Havana who wanted to keep healthcare local. I spoke with Dr. Cameron Browning's mother Denise, and she expressed her gratitude on how the community rallied to make all this happen.

Denise Browning said, "It's amazing, and that was a blessing. And I thank everyone for contributing their time and effort helping my son become the best that he can be in Havana."

Monday's reopening gave neighbors their first look at the transformation. The new town doctor, Dr. Browning spent the morning welcoming residents, helping them register, and getting people set up with their first appointments. And after months of driving 17 miles into Tallahassee for basic care, having a local option again is a big relief for many families.

Dr. Browning said, "I will tell you this: there is nothing better than when you are able to serve your hometown community. So this has been a long dream of mine to ultimately come home and be in the position."

The medical center will also be open tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., helping people register and schedule their first appointments. Regular office hours will officially begin next Monday, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

