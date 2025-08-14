Havana Medical Center fundraiser aims to revitalize clinic

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Havana Medical Center is set for a major transformation as the “Prescription for Care” fundraiser works to modernize the decades-old clinic while welcoming a new town physician.



Dr. Cameron Browning steps in as Havana’s new town physician after Dr. Mark Newberry’s retirement.

Community members can donate through Havana’s Hub Facebook page.

Watch the video to see how the ‘Prescription for Care’ fundraiser will renovate patient rooms, upgrade utilities, and expand services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This small-town clinic has cared for neighbors for decades, but now it’s getting care of its own. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter, and the “Prescription for Care” fundraiser is giving the Havana Medical Center a second life and welcoming a new doctor to town.

Back in November, we reported that Dr. Mark Newberry would be retiring after 30 years of service. Now Havana has a new town physician. Dr. Cameron Browning is stepping into the role, seeing patients throughout Gadsden County.

“My interest in this medical clinic has been long-standing,” said Dr. Cameron Browning, Havana’s new medical physician. “Because of my medical training and my public health experience, my first passion that I developed was to be able to serve my hometown community. So this has been a long-standing goal of mine also.”

At the same time, an effort is underway to breathe new life into Havana’s only medical center. The “Prescription for Care” fundraiser aims to renovate the aging facility, modernizing patient rooms, upgrading utilities, and making space for expanded services.

“We are trying to upgrade the look inside of the building for him,” said fundraising volunteer Edna Hall Whitehead. “Everything, just like our homes, 30 years of wear and tear, it shows itself. And so we want to just refresh the look and present our very best for the next season for Havana.”

Fundraiser volunteers say the project is a vital step toward meeting the growing health care needs of the community, ensuring quality care stays close to home.

“I would like to see additional health care, not to have to go to Tallahassee for a test or a scan,” said Reva Marshall, volunteer coordinator for Havana Main Street. “I would like to have my blood work done here. I would like to see a physician here and have tests here, not have to travel that distance. I think that would be wonderful. We don’t have transportation there. You have to drive there, and sometimes you get older and you can’t drive there. So this will be a wonderful addition for Havana.”

Renovations are still in the planning stages, but organizers hope the improvements will give both longtime residents and new patients a stronger, healthier future in Havana.

This isn’t just about new paint or updated rooms, it’s about giving neighbors the care they deserve, right here at home. In Havana, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

