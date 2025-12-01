Havana's main grocery store to transition to Piggly Wiggly

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Havana neighbors are bracing for weeks without their main grocery store as Harveys prepares to close temporarily for its transition into a new Piggly Wiggly.



Harveys in Havana will shut down next Monday as crews begin converting the store into a Piggly Wiggly.

Residents say the closure will force some families to travel farther or pay more for groceries during the holiday season.

Watch the video below to see how the new management says they plan to keep prices affordable once the store reopens

Harveys closing leaves Havana neighbors facing weeks without their local grocery store

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Havana are preparing for several weeks without their main grocery store… And many say it’s going to make shopping a lot harder. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter, and residents worry this closure could push some families to travel farther or pay more than they can afford.

The Harveys in Havana is counting down its final days — the store will shut down next Monday as crews begin transforming it into a Piggly Wiggly.

For folks who live in this area, that closure is more than just an inconvenience. Many tell me they don’t have a reliable way to get to other grocery stores… And the next closest options — Publix and Walmart — are a long drive and a bigger hit to the wallet.

Neighbors say Harveys has been one of the most affordable places to shop… So even a few weeks without it could make staying on budget a lot harder.

With so many concerns about this closure — I asked the store’s new general manager how they plan to help Havana stay affordable once they reopen.

Darrell Johnson, the general manager of the new Havana Piggly Wiggly, said, “Our prices is what's really going to stand out… They speak for themselves. I think our prices are going to be significantly lower than Harveys.”

The new Piggly Wiggly is scheduled to open its doors on January 12th, but until then, some families may have to rely on food pantries or travel out of town just to get essentials.

Renovation work will continue straight through the holiday season as the store prepares for its grand opening in the new year.

The store says it’s working to make the transition as smooth as possible and will release more details as the January 12th reopening gets closer. In Havana Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

