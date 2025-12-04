Gadsden County High School football players sign college offers after a season of adversity

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Five Gadsden County High School football players signed their college letters of intent Wednesday, marking a major milestone for a season overshadowed by suspensions and uncertainty.



An FHSAA audit earlier this year led to the suspension of the head coach and eight players.

Families and teammates say the seniors stayed committed despite missing the playoffs and facing doubts about their futures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A longtime dream became reality today for seven Gadsden County football players, putting pen to paper and making their college dreams official.

But to get here, they had to fight through a season most high school athletes never face.

Back in August, an audit flagged issues with athletic paperwork. 8 players and the head coach were suspended. And the Jaguars were banned from the playoffs.

For many of these seniors, it felt like everything they worked for could be gone. But instead of backing down, they pushed harder.

Daylen Green, a Florida State University commit, said, "We handled a lot of adversity, but I told my teammates—the ones that didn't have offers—you still can get offers just play these 10 games strong."

A few of these student-athletes are now headed to major programs, including Florida State University. These seniors say today is proof that how you respond to adversity matters just as much as what you do on the field.

Jakobe Green, another Florida State University commit, said, "I got something to the kids out there: continue to chase your dreams. Don't let nobody tell you different, and just keep working your time is going to come soon."

After months of uncertainty and an incomplete senior year, these players walk away from this season with high hopes, a new team, new opportunities, and a future they earned.

