Gadsden County football player cleared to return, team remains under playoff ban

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A Gadsden County High School senior is celebrating his return to the field, but his team will have to finish the season without a shot at the playoffs.



The FHSAA board voted 10-1 to reinstate Darius Simmons for the second half of the season.

Superintendent Elijah Key says the district accepts the playoff ruling and is focused on preparing players for the future.

Watch the video to hear from Simmons and Key about how the team is moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some good news and bad news for Gadsden County High School's football program. One player is cleared to return for the second half of the season, but the team's playoff hopes are still on hold.

The FHSAA issued sanctions to the program and former head coach Russell Ellington earlier this year. An audit flagged required paperwork for eight athletes that was incomplete and contained false information.

On Sunday, the FHSAA board voted 10-1 to grant GCHS senior Darius Simmons' appeal, allowing him to return for the second half of the season.

Simmons said, "It was an exciting feeling…I haven't been out here in Lord knows how long. So when they said they approved me, it was just joy."

But while Simmons is back on the field, the FHSAA denied Gadsden County's request to lift its postseason ban. That means no playoff run this year.

Elijah Key, Gadsden County's superintendent, said, "I was very excited for the young man to regain his eligibility. Somewhat understandable when it came to the board's decision not to grant us the playoffs. I know it's disappointing for our players, but I totally understood the process."

The school said this was the final appeal they planned to make to the FHSAA, meaning the sanctions will stand through the end of the season. With only five games left, the district is already turning the page, looking for a permanent head coach within the next two weeks and preparing for next season.

While the team remains ineligible for the playoffs, everyone is focused on making the rest of the season count and moving forward together.

